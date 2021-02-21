KARMA Market Cap Hits $1.82 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last week, KARMA has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $12.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003282 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00105700 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

