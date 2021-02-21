Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target to $61.00

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

FOCS opened at $52.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,142,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,683 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,486 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

