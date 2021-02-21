Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Analysts expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $13.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on K. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold a total of 416,667 shares of company stock worth $24,770,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.0% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 33.3% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.91. 5,082,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,690,097. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

