Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $294.76

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.76 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 402 ($5.25), with a volume of 38,066 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £441.14 million and a P/E ratio of 12.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 382.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 294.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60.

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.