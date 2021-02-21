Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $294.76

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.76 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 409 ($5.34). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 402 ($5.25), with a volume of 38,066 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 382.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 294.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £441.14 million and a PE ratio of 12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.60.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces mineral sands products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northern coast of Mozambique. Its products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile, as well as concentrates including secondary zircon and mineral sands concentrates.

