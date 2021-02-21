Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 250 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 250 price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 257 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 212 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of SEK 220.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 144.10. Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

