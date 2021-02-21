Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€78.00” Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) received a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €66.29 ($77.99).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €67.22 ($79.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66. The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion and a PE ratio of 2,317.93. Daimler AG has a 12-month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12-month high of €67.60 ($79.53).

Daimler AG (DAI.F) Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

