Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

KRYAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kerry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.00.

Kerry Group stock opened at $127.36 on Wednesday. Kerry Group has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $152.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

