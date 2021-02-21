Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP) to Issue €0.21 Dividend

Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) (LON:KGP) declared a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.21 ($0.24) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of KGP opened at GBX 62.70 ($0.82) on Friday. Kingspan Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 84.65 ($1.11). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 59.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68.

Kingspan Group plc (KGP.L) Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

