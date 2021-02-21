Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 376.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KL. TD Securities dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $95.50 to $77.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

KL stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

