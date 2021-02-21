Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.5 million.Kirkland’s also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kirkland’s from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $373.51 million, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 2.16. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.75. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $146.61 million during the quarter.

In other Kirkland’s news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

