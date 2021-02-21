Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 874.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.87.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

