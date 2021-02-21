Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 73.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 30.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 80.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $174.74 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of -107.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.11.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,564,868 shares in the company, valued at $651,234,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $489,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,754,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,827,684.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,481 shares of company stock valued at $64,296,201 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

