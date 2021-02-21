Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,666 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Financial by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $575.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $43.63.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

