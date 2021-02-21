Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 339 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $107.46 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63.

