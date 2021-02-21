Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,295 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000.

NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $29.22 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $29.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

