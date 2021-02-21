KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) Shares Down 0.1%

KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.86 and last traded at $38.04. Approximately 2,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.06.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KMED) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 23.08% of KraneShares Emerging Markets Healthcare Index ETF worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

