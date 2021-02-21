Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 143,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 85,776 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.