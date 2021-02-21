L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $829,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LHX. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $189.09 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $227.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.20. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

