Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Lagardère SCA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Get Lagardère SCA alerts:

Shares of Lagardère SCA stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.90. Lagardère SCA has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

About Lagardère SCA

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Lagardère SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lagardère SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.