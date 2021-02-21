Lake Street Capital Raises Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Price Target to $27.00

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $24.43 on Thursday. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $972.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.03, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 558.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.