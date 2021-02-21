Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 497,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 219,226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of Lamb Weston worth $39,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $78.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

