Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) will report earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.45. Landstar System reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on LSTR. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.12. 319,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,241. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $160.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

