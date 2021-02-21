Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Craig Hallum

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LSCC. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.22.

LSCC opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 146.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $1,653,145.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,865.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,467 shares of company stock worth $1,787,404 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

