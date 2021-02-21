Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $31,147.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,308.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,865.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,404 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,448 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,748,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $492,517,000 after acquiring an additional 435,856 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,411,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,706,000 after acquiring an additional 884,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,410,000 after acquiring an additional 199,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,657,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the last quarter.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.