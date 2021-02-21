Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.28.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at C$9,131.40.

TSE:LB traded up C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 129,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,668. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 13.53. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$25.74 and a 12 month high of C$44.20.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2699996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 90.37%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

