Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

LMND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lemonade from $105.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $148.59 on Thursday. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $188.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 56,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $3,685,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,597,827.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,092,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840,887 shares of company stock valued at $236,325,091.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

