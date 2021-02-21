Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.69. 3,453,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 1,618,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LESL shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair started coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.54. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 58.79.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $561,824.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,010,757 shares of company stock valued at $454,376,717.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

