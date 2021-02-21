Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 349 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 36.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 106.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $297.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $367.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

