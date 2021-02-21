Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 816 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,258,000 after acquiring an additional 138,992 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after acquiring an additional 103,053 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,013,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,089,000 after acquiring an additional 63,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,089,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $95.53 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $96.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $86.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

