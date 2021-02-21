Lido Advisors LLC Buys 3,217 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $286.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,137,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.