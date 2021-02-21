Lido Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $489.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $458.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.19, for a total value of $417,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

