LifePro Asset Management Acquires 2,040 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,541. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $269.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.50.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

