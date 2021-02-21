LifePro Asset Management Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after buying an additional 275,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after buying an additional 247,539 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $358.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,270. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.75 and its 200 day moving average is $327.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

