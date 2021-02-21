LifePro Asset Management Invests $696,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.02. 7,485,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,940. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.89 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

