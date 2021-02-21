LifePro Asset Management Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,383,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,992. The company has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a PE ratio of 112.82, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.73.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

