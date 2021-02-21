Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce sales of $279.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $346.70 million. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $7.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYV. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

LYV stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,418,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $88.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

