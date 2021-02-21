Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 38.36 ($0.50).

Several research firms have commented on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LON:LLOY traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 38.19 ($0.50). 220,203,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,843,016. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 59.94 ($0.78). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.87. The company has a market cap of £27.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.19.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 377,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Insiders purchased 378,947 shares of company stock worth $14,021,437 over the last quarter.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.