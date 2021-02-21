Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,080 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 57.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vocera Communications by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.64 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $495,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,772 shares of company stock valued at $5,266,400. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

