Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $94,102,000. Isomer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 190,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,502,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,452,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $3,183,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total value of $998,893.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $297.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.65.

Shares of PANW opened at $396.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -128.03 and a beta of 1.50.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.