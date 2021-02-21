Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,396,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,103,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $121.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.82 and a 1 year high of $137.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDGL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.