Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 780 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Winnebago Industries worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $71.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

In other news, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 751,990 shares in the company, valued at $46,096,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

