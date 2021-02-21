Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 78,314 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,314 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.59.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

