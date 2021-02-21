Lotto24 (ETR:LO24) Shares Up 1.2%

Lotto24 AG (ETR:LO24) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as €336.00 ($395.29) and last traded at €336.00 ($395.29). 13 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €332.00 ($390.59).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €328.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €293.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.07 million and a P/E ratio of 174.27.

About Lotto24 (ETR:LO24)

Lotto24 AG engages in the online brokerage of state-licensed lottery products in Germany. The company offers its customers the possibility to participate in the lottery products, including Lotto 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, EuroJackpot, GlÃ¼cksSpirale, Keno, lotto clubs, instant lotteries, and Deutsche Fernsehlotterie.

