LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $40.68 on Friday. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.03%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTC. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.