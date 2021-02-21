Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Receives $31.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Lumos Pharma news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $16.90. 7,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,587. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

