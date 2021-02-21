Macy’s (M) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Macy’s (NYSE:M) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $14.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.30.

M has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.45.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.