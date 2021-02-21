Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.45.

NYSE:M opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of M. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $70,818,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Macy’s by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,308,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,153 shares in the last quarter. Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. bought a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $14,001,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 35,091,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

