Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 59,928 Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,000. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.5% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $316,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $185.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day moving average of $149.85. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

