Madrona Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after buying an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $261.56 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $744.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.05 and a 200 day moving average of $270.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

